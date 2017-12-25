-
Cover Story
Close call
The BJP survives an electoral scare in Gujarat by resorting to its time-tested politics of communal polarisation, but the verdict destroys the Modi-Amit Shah combine’s aura of invincibility. By VENKITESH RAMAKRISHNAN
-
Ayodhya case
Supreme Court on trial
The Supreme Court should consider seriously whether it should proceed with the appeals on the Ayodhya case at all after quashing the partitioning judgment of the Allahabad High Court, rejecting decisively its view that faith prevails over the law and that any object worshipped becomes an object of legal protection. By A.G. NOORANI
Related: Faith vs law
Related: Right of withdrawal
Related: A good precedent
-
Cyclone Ockhi
Waves of grief and anger
Cyclone Ockhi devastates the coast of south India and lays bare the administration’s indifference to the plight of fishing communities. By R.K. RADHAKRISHNAN in Kanyakumari
Related: When someone goes missing
-
West Asia
Woe to Jerusalem
Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, against international opinion, legitimises Israel’s brutal occupation of the city and dumps the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine dispute. By JOHN CHERIAN
-
History
Tipu in Malabar
Tipu Sultan’s largesse to temples as recorded in the 19th century Inam Registers of Malabar shows that he was sensitive to the religious sensibilities of Hindus. By VIKHAR AHMED SAYEED in Kozhikode
Assembly Election: Gujarat
Distress vote
In the neck-and-neck race in Gujarat, the Congress sweeps the Saurashtra region which is beset by widespread distress within the farming community and discontent among the Patidars. By ANUPAMA KATAKAM
Assembly election
Clean sweep in Himachal Pradesh
The BJP wrests power from the Congress in a keenly fought election marked by a few upsets. By T.K. RAJALAKSHMI
Ayodhya case
Supreme Court on trial
The Supreme Court should consider seriously whether it should proceed with the appeals on the Ayodhya case at all after quashing the partitioning judgment of the Allahabad High Court, rejecting decisively its view that faith prevails over the law and that any object worshipped becomes an object of legal protection. By A.G. NOORANI
Related: Faith vs law
Related: Right of withdrawal
Rahul Gandhi
Long road ahead
With his formal elevation as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi now faces several challenges to lift his party from the doldrums. By PURNIMA S. TRIPATHI
Right to Information
Threat from within
Vacancies in the Central Information Commission, the backlog of applications and the attempts to weaken the RTI Act raise fresh concerns about the government’s commitment to transparency. By AKSHAY DESHMANE
Nepal
New direction
The Left alliance, forged just before the elections, makes spectacular gains in the Parliament and Provincial Assembly elections, but the challenge before it is to fulfil the voters’ aspirations for a corruption-free, vibrant and dynamic Nepal. By S.D. MUNI
West Asia
Cracks in the council
The failed GCC summit points to a stalemate in West Asia that might last for a while, adversely affecting the economies of its members, and only a change in Saudi policy can reunite the squabbling kingdoms. By K.P. FABIAN
Yemen
Saleh’s last sigh
The Houthi militia kills the former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh after he showed willingness to hold talks with Saudi Arabia, whose military campaign against Yemen has claimed thousands of lives. By JOHN CHERIAN
Museum
Bihar model beckons
Bihar Museum, a significant initiative by the State government, has the potential to inspire similar projects across the country. But its success hinges on the extent of functional autonomy it enjoys, financial support and visionary leadership. By C.S. VENKITESWARAN
Shashi Kapoor
Stuff of dreams
Shashi Kapoor (1938-2017) was Hindi cinema’s most good-looking actor, but his persona was even more handsome. By ZIYA US SALAM
Literature
The vengeance
Compared to Hardy, Saki and O Henry, Manoj Das brings the power of a truly bilingual writer to his fiction, crafting language and form to suit the tale. The original in Odia ("Shatru", 1972) appeared in English in 1980 and, translated by the author himself, carries the double force of both languages.
Data Card
Dip in FDI growth
Assembly election: Gujarat
The caste factor
The Assembly election results have brought navsarjan (rejuvenation) to the Congress party in Gujarat and beyond, the credit for it going mainly to its strategy of building electoral alliances with caste groups. By AKSHAY DESHMANE
Cyclone Ockhi
Waves of grief and anger
Cyclone Ockhi devastates the coast of south India and lays bare the administration’s indifference to the plight of fishing communities. By R.K. RADHAKRISHNAN in Kanyakumari
Related: When someone goes missing
History
Tipu in Malabar
Tipu Sultan’s largesse to temples as recorded in the 19th century Inam Registers of Malabar shows that he was sensitive to the religious sensibilities of Hindus. By VIKHAR AHMED SAYEED in Kozhikode
Atrocities against Dalits and minorities
Acts of intolerance
Systematic targeting of the poor, irrespective of their caste, community or religion, shatters several families in Rajasthan and other BJP-ruled States. By T.K. RAJALAKSHMI in Bharatpur and Delhi
Crime
Blow to casteism
United action by progressive groups forces the hand of the government to act decisively in the case of the “honour killing” of a Dalit youth for marrying a girl from a higher caste. Six people, including the girl’s father, get the death sentence. By ILANGOVAN RAJASEKARAN
Disqualification from Rajya Sabha
Punishing dissent
The disqualification of Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari as Rajya Sabha members under the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution ignores the principles of natural justice. By V. VENKATESAN
AtomEco 2017
Nuclear glasnost
The “Public dialogue-forum AtomEco 2017”, organised in Moscow on November 21 and 22, discussed the pros and cons of nuclear power generation and its future. By T.S. SUBRAMANIAN recently in Moscow
Related: Russian reactors for Bangladesh
West Asia
Woe to Jerusalem
Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, against international opinion, legitimises Israel’s brutal occupation of the city and dumps the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine dispute. By JOHN CHERIAN
United States
Trump as Balfour
Donald Trump’s declaration on Jerusalem seems more dangerous theatre than anything else, another of his mischievous political acts. By VIJAY PRASHAD
SUKOMAL SEN
From worker to leader 1
Sukomal Sen (1934-2017), a stalwart leader of the working class movement, a scholar and a visionary, spent his whole life in the social and political struggle against capitalist exploitation and for social justice. By T.K. RAJALAKSHMI
Architecture
The making of New Delhi 2
The style of architecture chosen for New Delhi, which was formally inaugurated as the colonial government’s new capital in February 1931, was meant to manifest Britain’s imperial position in India and was more than just a means to provide housing and office space for bureaucrats. Text & photographs by SHASHANK SHEKHAR SINHA