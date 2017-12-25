Assembly Election: Gujarat

Distress vote

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani arriving at the party office,

Assembly election

Clean sweep in Himachal Pradesh

Suresh Bhardwaj, the Shimla Urban BJP candidate, during a victory procession.

Ayodhya case

Supreme Court on trial

The Babri Masjid, hours before its demolition by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

Rahul Gandhi

Long road ahead

Rahul Gandhi being greeted by supporters after taking charge as Congress president in New Delhi on December 16.

Right to Information

Threat from within

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu addressing the 12th Annual Convention of the Central Information Commission in New Delhi on December 6.

Nepal

New direction

Supporters of the Communist Party Nepal (United Marxist Leninist) take part in a victory rally in Kathmandu on December 12.

West Asia

Cracks in the council

Kuwait Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (right) welcomes Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani upon his arrival to attend the annual GCC summit in Kuwait City on December 5.

Yemen

Saleh’s last sigh

Supporters of Houthi rebels attend a rally in Sana’a on December 5.

Museum

Bihar model beckons

The museum has been built as an art and exhibition space designed to house art and archaeological objects and host contemporary art exhibitions.

Shashi Kapoor

Stuff of dreams

Shashi Kapoor.

Literature

The vengeance

Data Card

Dip in FDI growth

Assembly election: Gujarat

The caste factor

The young Patidar leader Hardik Patel at a road show in Ahmedabad on December 11.

Cyclone Ockhi

Waves of grief and anger

Fisherwomen of Neerody in Kanyakumari district wailing over their dear ones who have gone missing following Cyclone Ockhi, on December 5.

History

Tipu in Malabar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paying tribute to Tipu Sultan in Bengaluru on November 10.

Atrocities against Dalits and minorities

Acts of intolerance

Shaista, daughter of Mohammad Akhlaq who was killed on the charges of storing beef at Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, in 2015, speaks at the AIDWA convention in New Delhi on December 8.

Crime

Blow to casteism

At Tindivanam on June 17, 2017, Kausalya leads a march from Salem to Chennai against

Disqualification from Rajya Sabha

Punishing dissent

Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari.

AtomEco 2017

Nuclear glasnost

The plenary session “Clean energy for future generations” of AtomEco 2017 organised by Rosatom on November 21 and 22 in Moscow.

West Asia

Woe to Jerusalem

President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel during an address from the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 6.

United States

Trump as Balfour

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their visit to the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on May 23.

SUKOMAL SEN

From worker to leader

Sukomal Sen , 2013 picture.

Architecture

The making of New Delhi

India Gate. It was originally designed as a war memorial dedicated to the Indian soldiers killed during the First World War and other wars such as the Afghan War. The nearby canopy used to serve as a memorial to George V.
Volume: 34 Issue: 26 Issue Date: 05-01-2018

Columns

ECONOMIC PERSPECTIVES

C.P. Chandrasekhar

Making merry on bitcoin

The sudden spurt in interest in the cryptocurrency signals a bubble in the making, but financial mar»

PREOCCUPATIONS

Jayati Ghosh

Obscenity of hunger deaths

The farce being played out in the name of Aadhaar has led to several deaths because it denies the po»

Public Health in India: Gaps in Intent, Policy, and Practice

This Issue Brief is an attempt to understand the challenges before the health system in India and why these challenges persist. It makes a set of recommendations to plug the gaps in public health delivery towards fulfilling the SDGs expected to be achieved over 15 years. Read more »

Books

  • Author: P.R. Kumaraswamy
  • Publisher: Indian Council of World Affairs, Knowledge Publishers Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi
  • Pages: 234
  • Price: Rs.920

A rare harvest

Different drumbeat

Impeaching Trump

Britain & Arabs

